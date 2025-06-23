Beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 23, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on June 23 (Monday), except a few items that witnessed notable change.

According to traders at the market, beans, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg on June 22, are now being sold at Rs 70/kg, marking a Rs 20 rise.

The price of carrots, which were sold at Rs 30 per kg on June 22, has increased by Rs 10 today. They are being sold at Rs 40/kg.

On the other hand, drumsticks are priced at Rs 70/kg today. They were sold at Rs 50/kg on June 22.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On June 23, onions are sold at Rs 24/kg, tomatoes at Rs 12/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg, coconut at Rs 56/kg and raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg.