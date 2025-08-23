Beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 23

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 23 (Saturday), with a few notable changes.

According to traders, the price of beans rose by Rs 10, from Rs 50 on August 20 to Rs 60 today.

Beetroot and drumstick prices increased by Rs 10, with both selling at Rs 30 today compared to Rs 20 on August 20.

Yams have dropped from Rs 60 to Rs 50, and peas have reduced from Rs 160 to Rs 150.

Coccinia saw a Rs 5 increase, moving from Rs 20 on August 20 to Rs 25 today.

Onions continue to be sold at Rs 26 per kg, while tomatoes are priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Vegetables like bitter gourd, snake gourd, green chilli, and potato remain stable, all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 80 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Likewise, coriander leaves, mint, and various other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as on Monday.