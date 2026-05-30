Chennai

Beans get cheaper; onion prices rise; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 30, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on Saturday (May 30) compared to Tuesday (May 26).The notable price fall is for beans, which have gotten cheaper and are selling for Rs 90.

Which vegetable prices decreased today?

Beans: Rs 90/kg, down Rs 10 from Rs 100 on Tuesday.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Onion: Rs 30/kg, up Rs 5 from Tuesday.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 50 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Garlic: Rs 160 per kg

Ginger: Rs 140 per kg

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Lemon: Rs 100 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Vegetable prices in Koyambedu
Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices at Chennai
vegetable prices

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