Beans get cheaper; onion prices rise; check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on May 30, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on Saturday (May 30) compared to Tuesday (May 26).The notable price fall is for beans, which have gotten cheaper and are selling for Rs 90.
Beans: Rs 90/kg, down Rs 10 from Rs 100 on Tuesday.
Onion: Rs 30/kg, up Rs 5 from Tuesday.
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 50 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Garlic: Rs 160 per kg
Ginger: Rs 140 per kg
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Lemon: Rs 100 per kg
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch