Chennai

Beans, carrot, ginger get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 26, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: The prices of few vegetables increased at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (June 26), compared to June 22, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Ginger, carrot, beans and onion were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past 4 days.

Which vegetable prices have increased today?

Carrot - Rs 100 per kg, up by Rs 40

Beans - Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30

Ginger - Rs 180 per kg, up by Rs 30

Onion - Rs 34 per kg, up by Rs 4

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Coconut: Rs 46 per piece

Tomato: Rs 30 per kg

Lemon: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 180 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

Green peas: Rs 140 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch

Mint: Rs 6 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch

Chennai's Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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