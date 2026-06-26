Beans, carrot, ginger get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on June 26, 2026

CHENNAI: The prices of few vegetables increased at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Friday (June 26), compared to June 22, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Ginger, carrot, beans and onion were among the vegetables that became costlier over the past 4 days.
Carrot - Rs 100 per kg, up by Rs 40
Beans - Rs 120 per kg, up by Rs 30
Ginger - Rs 180 per kg, up by Rs 30
Onion - Rs 34 per kg, up by Rs 4
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Tomato: Rs 30 per kg
Lemon: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 180 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
Green peas: Rs 140 per kg
Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch
Mint: Rs 6 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per bunch