Chennai

Beans become costlier by Rs 20 per kg, check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 10, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today’s vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on Tuesday (March 10), with beans recording a surge of Rs 20 per kg compared to March 7. Beans are now priced at Rs 70 per kg.

Onions increased by Rs 4 per kg to Rs 24, while tomatoes rose by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 15.

Meanwhile, chow-chow went up by Rs 8 per kg to Rs 20, and radish by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 15.

Brinjal also recorded an increase of Rs 5 per kg to Rs 25.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 70 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch

Mint: Rs 2 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 80 per kg

