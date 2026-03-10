Beans become costlier by Rs 20 per kg, check out vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on March 10, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed major fluctuations on Tuesday (March 10), with beans recording a surge of Rs 20 per kg compared to March 7. Beans are now priced at Rs 70 per kg.
Onions increased by Rs 4 per kg to Rs 24, while tomatoes rose by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 15.
Meanwhile, chow-chow went up by Rs 8 per kg to Rs 20, and radish by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 15.
Brinjal also recorded an increase of Rs 5 per kg to Rs 25.
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 70 per kg
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 80 per kg