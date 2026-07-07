Chennai

Beans and tomato get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on July 7, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor changes on Tuesday (July 7), with beans and tomato prices declining when compared to Monday (July 6).

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as July 6.

Which vegetable prices have decreased today?

Beans - Rs 100 per kg, down by Rs 20

Tomato - Rs 15 per kg, down by Rs 5

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Coconut: Rs 46 per piece

Lemon: Rs 80 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

Ginger: Rs 250 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 60 per kg

Green peas: Rs 150 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch

Mint: Rs 8 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

Chennai Koyambedu market
vegetable prices
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