Beans and tomato get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu market on July 7, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed minor changes on Tuesday (July 7), with beans and tomato prices declining when compared to Monday (July 6).
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as July 6.
Beans - Rs 100 per kg, down by Rs 20
Tomato - Rs 15 per kg, down by Rs 5
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Coconut: Rs 46 per piece
Lemon: Rs 80 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Ginger: Rs 250 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 60 per kg
Green peas: Rs 150 per kg
Coriander: Rs 10 per bunch
Mint: Rs 8 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch