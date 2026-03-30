Beans and Ooty carrot become costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 30, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed fluctuations on Monady (March 30), with beans recording a rise of Rs 20 per kg compared to March 29.
Beans, which was sold for Rs 50 per kg on March 29, is now being sold at Rs 70 per kg, marking a drop of Rs 20.
Along with beans, Ooty carrot witnessed a minor fluctuation, with Ooty carrot being sold for Rs 35 per kg, an increase of Rs 5 from March 29.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on March 29.
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 15 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 45 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg