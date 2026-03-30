Chennai

Beans and Ooty carrot become costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 30, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purpose
Image of Koyambedu market used for representative purposeJustin George
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai witnessed fluctuations on Monady (March 30), with beans recording a rise of Rs 20 per kg compared to March 29.

Beans, which was sold for Rs 50 per kg on March 29, is now being sold at Rs 70 per kg, marking a drop of Rs 20.

Which vegetable prices increased today?

Along with beans, Ooty carrot witnessed a minor fluctuation, with Ooty carrot being sold for Rs 35 per kg, an increase of Rs 5 from March 29.

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on March 29.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 20 per kg

Tomato: Rs 15 per kg

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 45 per piece

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch

Mint: Rs 2 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg

Chennai's Koyambedu market
vegetable prices

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