Beans and green chillies get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 5, 2024

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market continued to record moderate fluctuations on Tuesday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

Beans prices saw a sudden drop today after a recent rise. They were sold for Rs 50 per kg today, compared to their price on November 3, which was Rs 100, marking a reduction of 50 rupees.

Similarly, green chilli experienced a Rs 20 price drop; from Rs 80 per kg on November 3, its rate went down to Rs 60 per kg today.

On the other hand, onions whose price has been seeing variations recently increased by Rs 10 today. They were sold at Rs 60 per kg on November 3 and Rs 70 per kg today.