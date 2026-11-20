CHENNAI: For Divya Jayashankar, founder of Beachville Coffee Roasters in Alwarpet, the idea was simple: bring some of India's finest freshly roasted coffees back to Indian consumers instead of having much of the country's best produce find its way overseas.
What began as an interest in specialty coffee gradually evolved into a roasting venture and, eventually, a café that has become part of Chennai's growing coffee culture. Now, Beachville has earned a place at No. 71 on the Asia-Pacific's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 list, bringing international recognition to the city's specialty coffee scene.
Divya's journey into coffee took shape in New York, where she explored speciality coffee and began working with Indian coffee. After returning to India in 2015, she wanted to introduce a similar approach to the domestic market. She started by roasting coffee and building relationships with estates before opening Beachville in Alwarpet in 2020.
The idea stemmed from the belief that Indian consumers should have greater access to the country's own coffee. "A lot of our best coffee continues to be exported out of the country, but there is a great market internally," she says. Having experienced the specialty coffee movement in the US and Western Europe, Divya felt that India, with its rich coffee-growing heritage, had the potential to develop a similar culture. The café was also envisioned as an experience centre where customers could learn more about coffee and get a glimpse of the roasting process.
The Asia-Pacific ranking is part of The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops initiative, which evaluates establishments on parameters such as coffee quality, barista expertise, customer service, innovation, ambience, sustainability, food and pastry offerings, and community engagement. The 2026 list was unveiled at the World Coffee Forum on November 12 and features eight Indian establishments. Jaipur's Curious Life Coffee Roasters leads the Indian entries at No. 39, followed by Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters in New Delhi at No. 49 and Meraki-Vesu in Surat at No. 59. Beachville features at No. 71, alongside Roastery Coffee House, Nandan Coffee, Anytime at K's and The Craftery by Subko.
"It's a great validation for all we've done over the past decade of the company and six years of the café," says Divya, adding that the recognition has encouraged the team to raise its standards across coffee, food and customer service.
At the heart of Beachville's offering is its approach to experimentation. The café works with specialty coffee estates and roasts its beans in-house, focusing on freshness, flavour and distinctive profiles. Its menu moves beyond conventional coffee offerings, featuring South Indian filter coffee, cold-shaken filter coffee, pour-overs and more inventive creations.
"Our craft menu is meant to push the envelope and help the customer discover something they wouldn't otherwise think of trying," Divya explains.
One such creation is The Zen, which combines filter coffee decoction with chamomile milk and olive oil. The iced rose latte and cold-shaken filter coffee are among the other interesting offerings for those looking to explore beyond their regular orders.
The food menu follows a similarly eclectic approach, drawing inspiration from the founders' travels, comfort food and brunch favourites. Options include Guntur Cheese Toast, smashed avocado toast, Asian Toastie and smoked chicken tartine, alongside bakes such as New York-style cookies and flourless chocolate cake. The Asian Toastie, with its combination of paneer, grilled pineapple, vegetables, spring onions and cheese, makes for an interesting bite. The vegetarian peanut noodles are another option worth exploring alongside the café's signature brews.
For Divya, customer feedback is an important part of shaping the menu. The team is open to customising dishes based on individual preferences rather than simply following food trends. She has also noticed a growing interest in café culture in Chennai, with customers becoming increasingly receptive to gourmet coffee, interesting food and new flavour combinations. The willingness to spend on dining experiences, she believes, is encouraging for the city's specialty coffee movement.
For Beachville, the latest recognition is both an achievement and an opportunity to do more. "We will use this validation to increase our standards and push the envelope for what we can do with coffee, and how our customers can experience coffee in a way they may not have easy access to at home," she says.