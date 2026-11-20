What began as an interest in specialty coffee gradually evolved into a roasting venture and, eventually, a café that has become part of Chennai's growing coffee culture. Now, Beachville has earned a place at No. 71 on the Asia-Pacific's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 list, bringing international recognition to the city's specialty coffee scene.

Divya's journey into coffee took shape in New York, where she explored speciality coffee and began working with Indian coffee. After returning to India in 2015, she wanted to introduce a similar approach to the domestic market. She started by roasting coffee and building relationships with estates before opening Beachville in Alwarpet in 2020.

The idea stemmed from the belief that Indian consumers should have greater access to the country's own coffee. "A lot of our best coffee continues to be exported out of the country, but there is a great market internally," she says. Having experienced the specialty coffee movement in the US and Western Europe, Divya felt that India, with its rich coffee-growing heritage, had the potential to develop a similar culture. The café was also envisioned as an experience centre where customers could learn more about coffee and get a glimpse of the roasting process.

The Asia-Pacific ranking is part of The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops initiative, which evaluates establishments on parameters such as coffee quality, barista expertise, customer service, innovation, ambience, sustainability, food and pastry offerings, and community engagement. The 2026 list was unveiled at the World Coffee Forum on November 12 and features eight Indian establishments. Jaipur's Curious Life Coffee Roasters leads the Indian entries at No. 39, followed by Quick Brown Fox Coffee Roasters in New Delhi at No. 49 and Meraki-Vesu in Surat at No. 59. Beachville features at No. 71, alongside Roastery Coffee House, Nandan Coffee, Anytime at K's and The Craftery by Subko.

"It's a great validation for all we've done over the past decade of the company and six years of the café," says Divya, adding that the recognition has encouraged the team to raise its standards across coffee, food and customer service.

At the heart of Beachville's offering is its approach to experimentation. The café works with specialty coffee estates and roasts its beans in-house, focusing on freshness, flavour and distinctive profiles. Its menu moves beyond conventional coffee offerings, featuring South Indian filter coffee, cold-shaken filter coffee, pour-overs and more inventive creations.