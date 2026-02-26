Be prepared to pay fine in court if you play loud music on trains: Railways

CHENNAI: The Railways has warned passengers against playing music on mobile phones at high volume during train journeys, stating that those who disturb fellow travellers will face fines and legal action.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, cases are being registered under Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act against passengers who cause inconvenience by shouting, speaking loudly on phones or playing songs without using headphones. In the past year alone, 115 people were booked and fined in areas under the Chennai Central division.
Railway authorities said strict action is being taken to ensure a peaceful travel experience for passengers. They have repeatedly advised travellers to use headsets while listening to music, keep mobile phone volumes low and avoid loud conversations inside coaches.
With crores of passengers using trains daily across the country, officials noted that complaints about loud music and phone conversations are common, especially during long-distance journeys where families, elderly passengers and children are present.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has urged passengers to report such incidents. “If a passenger causes inconvenience to others during travel, complaints can be made to railway staff or directly to the RPF. Complaints can also be filed through the ‘Rail Madad’ app. A case will be registered and a fine will be imposed. The fine amount has to be paid in court,” an RPF official said.
Passengers have been advised to be considerate and ensure their actions do not disturb others during the journey.