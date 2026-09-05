Bar worker beaten to death by colleague near Ambattur

CHENNAI: A Tasmac bar worker was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague following a dispute over cleaning duties at a bar in Surapet near Ambattur on Friday (September 4).
The deceased was identified as Srinivasan, a native of Andhra Pradesh. He worked at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in Surapet.
Investigations revealed that Srinivasan had an argument with another worker, Sasikumar, over cleaning duties at the bar.
During the altercation, Sasikumar hit him on the head with a liquor bottle. Srinivasan collapsed and sustained serious injuries.
When customers waiting outside the outlet to buy liquor went in to check, they found him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police.
Police reached the spot and rushed Srinivasan to a GH, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. Police registered a case and have launched a search for Sasikumar, who fled.