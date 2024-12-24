BAPASI declares names for Kalaignar Porkizhi awards

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Dec 2024 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-24 01:00:30  )
    BAPASI has announced the awardees of the Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi Awards 

    CHENNAI: The Booksellers' and Publishers' Association of South India (BAPASI) has announced the awardees of the Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Porkizhi Awards, initiated by the late DMK patriarch.

    Arunan gets the award for prose, while Nellai Jayanthan gets it for poetry. The other awardees are Suresh Kumar Indrajith (novel), N Sriram (short stories), Kalai Rani (drama), and (Nirmalya) Translation. All of these writers get M Karunanidhi Golden award.

    BAPASI is also giving out awards to others. Semmal K Kanathi won the award for best publisher (Karpagam bookstore), and the best librarian award goes to R Kothandaraman.

    The Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will present the awards on December 27 at 4.30 pm at an event organised by BAPASI.

    DTNEXT Bureau

