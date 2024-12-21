Banned plastic items used in eateries for packaging, serving in Chennai: Officials

CHENNAI: Despite the ban on the use of non-food grade plastics for packaging and serving food at eateries, officials from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety department have found such plastics being used in a large number of food joints and restaurants.

While the use of single-use plastic is banned across the country from 2022, the department had instructed eateries in November to use only food-grade plastics for packaging.

The department has seized the plastic covers and imposed a fine, but the practice continues, said officials. Several food joints that only engage in parcel service and food delivery also use these banned items, and also aluminium foil for packaging food.

Food businesses across the State have been instructed to stop using non-biodegradable materials for wrapping or packaging food, tea, and coffee. They have been told to adopt packaging materials that comply with food safety standards.

Officials explained that when hot food comes in contact with non-food grade plastics, chemicals from such packaging materials can leach into the food and can cause several health concerns.

“Chemicals from the plastic can disrupt the metabolism and endocrine system, and create reproductive issues and other problems. We’re taking action under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act for violations. A fine of Rs 2,000 is imposed on first-time offenders and Rs 5,000 for repeat offenders,” said a senior official.

While the officials from the district food safety department are conducting inspections based on complaints, such violations are found in most places.

“We’re also working on educating the food business owners about it. The department is imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 and the registration of the food business is cancelled in case of repeated violations,” the official added.