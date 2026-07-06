Banned & booked: Chennai’s shrinking space for dissent

Routine extensions

Even after the DMK took office, the government continuously enforced the ban order under Section 41 through the Police Commissioner every 15 days without a break.

Since the Commissioner cannot enforce a ban for more than 15 days at a time, new reasons were cited each time an order lapsed to extend the restrictions, making it impossible to hold meetings or processions without explicit police permission.

In the early 1970s, labour organisations launched numerous agitations. Thousands of students, workers, teachers, and middle-class employees who defied the ban orders were arrested and sent to jail for 15 days. Trade unions spent half their time either securing bail or providing property sureties for detained members.

Even when the police did grant permission, they dictated the venues under the pretext of preventing inconvenience to commuters. Gradually, the police reduced the number of sanctioned meeting spaces in the entire city from five to just two. For processions, all main roads were declared out of bounds; if permission was granted, it was restricted to Langs Road in Chintadripet, abutting the Cooum River.

The Marina Beach (Kamaraj Salai) was made completely off-limits — except when Jallikattu protestors refused to disperse until their demands were met. Interestingly, it was a DMK government that had originally built a public meeting stage on Marina Beach using their voluntary service group, the Prosperity Brigade. Named Seerani Arangam, it was one of the city’s finest assembly grounds, echoing the times when Marina Beach served as a historic rallying point for freedom fighters.

However, when Jayalalithaa came to power, the first thing she did was demolish Seerani Arangam. Her subsequent attempt to remove the Kannagi statue was successfully thwarted, and the statue has since returned.