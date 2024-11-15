Bank burglary bid: SBI's Triplicane branch found broken into, probe under way

CHENNAI: A State Bank of India (SBI) branch located on Wallajah Road near the Triplicane police station was found broken into on Friday morning, said a Thanthi TV report.

Bank officials who arrived for work earlier today were shocked to find the gate of the premises and the door of the facility damaged, indicating a burglary attempt.

Police and bank officials are currently investigating to ascertain if any money was stolen from the bank.

Authorities have also deployed sniffer dogs and are reviewing CCTV footage from the bank premises. Customers have been restricted from entering the bank while the inspection is under way.