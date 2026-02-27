Bangladeshi prisoner dies at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested in a fake passport case and admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital for cancer treatment died on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Dariqul Islam. He was arrested by the Veerapandi Police Station in Tiruppur district in an illegal passport case and was lodged in the high-security unit of Puzhal jail for foreign prisoners.
Islam, who was suffering from cancer, was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital on January 22 for treatment.
He died on Wednesday night while undergoing intensive treatment. Puzhal Police registered a case and are investigating.