Ban on heavy vehicles for two days as lakhs return to Chennai after Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: The authorities have imposed a ban on heavy vehicles heading towards Chennai to avoid traffic congestion in the city on January 18 and 19, as thousands of people are returning after the Pongal holidays.

According to a Thanthi TV report, heavy vehicles coming to Chennai will be diverted at Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil junctions for two days.

As many people who travelled to their native places for the Pongal festival started returning to the city from Friday, heavy traffic congestion is witnessed on Singaperumal Koil Road till Mahindra City, a distance of around three kilometres.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has issued the order banning heavy vehicles from travelling through GST Road, Vandalur-Kelambakkam road, OMR and ECR from 2 pm on January 18 (Saturday) to 2 pm on January 20, according to the report.

Omnibuses will be rerouted via the Outer Ring Road to Poonamallee and Maduravoyal, it said. Also, special trains will run every 15 minutes from Chengalpattu to clear the rush.