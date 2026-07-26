Balan Illam stir to continue despite Pradhan's resignation

The announcement came even as the Coackroach Janata Party called off its protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi following Pradhan's resignation. Meanwhile, the SFI and DYFI ended their protest outside Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore with a victory rally on Saturday evening.

Students at Balan Illam initially celebrated Pradhan's resignation by playing film songs, with many believing the protest would conclude. However, organisers later clarified that the resignation alone did not meet their demand and reiterated that the agitation would continue until NEET is abolished.

During the protest, students raised slogans urging the TVK government to permit them to hold a demonstration at Marina Beach when School Education Minister Raj Mohan visited the venue.