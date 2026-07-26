Balan Illam stir to continue despite Pradhan's resignation

CHENNAI: The student-led protest demanding the abolition of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) entered its sixth consecutive day at Balan Illam, the CPI State headquarters in Chennai, on Saturday, with organisers declaring that the indefinite agitation would continue despite the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The announcement came even as the Coackroach Janata Party called off its protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi following Pradhan's resignation. Meanwhile, the SFI and DYFI ended their protest outside Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore with a victory rally on Saturday evening.
Students at Balan Illam initially celebrated Pradhan's resignation by playing film songs, with many believing the protest would conclude. However, organisers later clarified that the resignation alone did not meet their demand and reiterated that the agitation would continue until NEET is abolished.
During the protest, students raised slogans urging the TVK government to permit them to hold a demonstration at Marina Beach when School Education Minister Raj Mohan visited the venue.
Addressing the protesters, Raj Mohan credited the united student movement with forcing the BJP-led NDA government to act. He said Tamil Nadu had secured several rights through democratic protests and asserted that political parties across the State, including the DMK, AIADMK, TVK and MDMK, would remain united on issues concerning students and education.
The minister assured the students that the police would not interfere with their protest as long as it remained peaceful. He also said the TVK government would take steps to shift education from the Concurrent List to the State List.
"I respect the unity shown by the students, so do not allow yourselves to be distracted. This protest belongs to you. Stay focused on your objective," Raj Mohan told the gathering.
Responding to the students' demand to protest at Marina Beach, the minister said the government would identify an appropriate venue and time for such a demonstration and make the necessary arrangements.