With GTA 5 remaining relevant for years, she feels the challenge for Rockstar is to offer something fresh while retaining the elements that made the franchise special. She is particularly excited about returning to Vice City, a setting that holds special memories for her. "Vice City always had a distinctive personality, from its music and colourful streets to its nightlife. Seeing that familiar city recreated with today's technology is going to be special. Rockstar is also expanding the setting into Leonida, so I am looking forward to exploring the different locations beyond Vice City itself," she says.

One of her favourite aspects of the franchise has always been the freedom to explore. Driving around, discovering unfamiliar locations and enjoying the open world without necessarily having a mission to complete are experiences she hopes GTA 6 will take further.

She is also looking forward to the storyline revolving around Jason and Lucia and the possibilities their relationship brings to the narrative. Having enjoyed the freedom to explore, shop, search for hidden mysteries and discover Easter eggs in GTA 5, she hopes the new game will offer even more opportunities for interaction.

"I would love the ability to enter more houses and buildings rather than just seeing them from the outside, perhaps with activities or tasks that take place inside. I would also love more interaction with animals and pets. Little things like these can make an open world feel so much more realistic," she says.