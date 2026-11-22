CHENNAI: After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has finally arrived in India, giving gaming enthusiasts plenty of reasons to celebrate. For fans who have grown up exploring the fictional streets of Vice City, escaping the police and completing daring missions, the latest instalment from Rockstar Games is more than just a video game launch. It is a long-awaited return to a world that has been part of their childhood memories.
Set in Vice City and other parts of the fictional state of Leonida, GTA 6 follows the lives of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a couple drawn into a world of crime and unexpected challenges. With an expansive setting, detailed environments and an evolving storyline, the new game promises a more immersive experience. But beyond the scale and spectacle, what does the new GTA mean to those who have followed the franchise over the years?
For KR Vinay Kumar, co-founder of New Folder Design, the excitement lies as much in revisiting old memories as it does in appreciating the technological advancements that have gone into creating the new game. "Back when we played GTA, there were no YouTube walkthroughs. You either cracked the mission yourself or went and begged that one friend who had already finished every level. He was basically a God to us! And then there were the cheat codes. One string of letters and you were driving a battle tank down the city roads. Pure power," he recalls.
However, returning to the game as someone working in design has changed the way he looks at it. Rather than focusing only on the missions or the storyline, Vinay finds himself paying attention to the finer details that make the virtual world believable. "What interests me most about the new GTA isn't the story or the scale. It's how far Rockstar has gone in making the world behave like the real one. Take water, for example. From boats leaving realistic wakes to the way water splashes and settles when characters move through it, the detailing makes the environment feel more authentic. Even the appearance of water changes depending on the surroundings, with the sea looking murkier than a swimming pool,” shares Vinay.
Light is another element that impresses him. Roads, car paint, glass and skin respond differently to light, while mirrors reflect the streets behind vehicles. Sunlight filtering through clouds also changes the appearance and colour of the surroundings.
The attention to detail extends to the characters too. “Hair moves with the body, skin appears wet after being in water or sweaty after physical exertion and clothes behave like real fabric. The city itself feels more dynamic, with crowds and pedestrians seemingly going about their daily lives rather than merely existing as part of the player's surroundings. The best details are invisible. You don't consciously notice the water rippling correctly or the light bouncing off a wet road. You just feel that the world is right, and when something is off, you notice immediately. That's the standard we try to reach in our own work," he explains.
For Vinay, the journey from enjoying cheat codes as a child to appreciating realistic water physics as an adult reflects how his relationship with gaming has evolved. "As kids, we played GTA to escape the real world. Now I play it to see how closely it copies the real one," he smiles.
For 30-year-old Sanjanaa V Shyamsundar, Academic Director and Trustee of GSK Group of Schools, the excitement surrounding GTA 6 is deeply rooted in nostalgia. Having started with Vice City on a PC in the early 2000s, she has fond memories of playing the game with her younger sister and two close family friends. "My sister and I, along with two of our close family friends, were completely obsessed with the game. The obsession became a routine when GTA 5 arrived on the PS4. We would spend hours playing and remembering cheat codes for weapons, cars and escaping the police was almost second nature to us!" she recalls.
The transition from Vice City on the PC to GTA 5 on the PS4 was a memorable experience for her, particularly because of the improvements in graphics, the scale of the game and the freedom it offered players.
Sanjanaa believes GTA 6 has the potential to surpass its predecessor, although GTA 5 has set a high benchmark. "GTA's biggest strength is that it makes you feel like you are part of another world. It isn't just about finishing missions. You become invested in the characters and the little experiences along the way," she says.
With GTA 5 remaining relevant for years, she feels the challenge for Rockstar is to offer something fresh while retaining the elements that made the franchise special. She is particularly excited about returning to Vice City, a setting that holds special memories for her. "Vice City always had a distinctive personality, from its music and colourful streets to its nightlife. Seeing that familiar city recreated with today's technology is going to be special. Rockstar is also expanding the setting into Leonida, so I am looking forward to exploring the different locations beyond Vice City itself," she says.
One of her favourite aspects of the franchise has always been the freedom to explore. Driving around, discovering unfamiliar locations and enjoying the open world without necessarily having a mission to complete are experiences she hopes GTA 6 will take further.
She is also looking forward to the storyline revolving around Jason and Lucia and the possibilities their relationship brings to the narrative. Having enjoyed the freedom to explore, shop, search for hidden mysteries and discover Easter eggs in GTA 5, she hopes the new game will offer even more opportunities for interaction.
"I would love the ability to enter more houses and buildings rather than just seeing them from the outside, perhaps with activities or tasks that take place inside. I would also love more interaction with animals and pets. Little things like these can make an open world feel so much more realistic," she says.
Heists are another major attraction for her. She hopes the new game will feature elaborate missions involving detailed planning, multiple approaches and unexpected twists. The cinematic quality of GTA 5's heists, she says, made them among the most exciting parts of the game.
For 35-year-old entrepreneur Gautham Kumaresan, the excitement surrounding GTA 6 has been building for several years. While the franchise already had a dedicated following, he feels its popularity reached another level as the game became a subject of memes, online conversations and widespread anticipation. The renewed interest also encouraged players to revisit older GTA titles and explore other Rockstar Games releases, including Red Dead Redemption. “During the pandemic, more people turned to gaming for entertainment and this has contributed to the growing gaming community and the anticipation surrounding major releases,” says Gautham.
Interestingly, the excitement has even changed his usual approach to buying video games. While he generally prefers to wait a few days after a game's release before purchasing it, GTA 6 was an exception. "Until now, I would usually wait a few days after a game was released before buying it. This is the first time I have pre-ordered a game because of the hype," he adds. Having started playing the new instalment soon after its launch, Gautham is particularly interested in the scale of the virtual world and the possibilities it offers.