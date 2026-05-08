Back to basics

Sweden is gradually replacing tablets with textbooks and keyboards with handwriting, marking a decisive end to an experiment that spanned a little over a decade, which saw books being sidelined and replaced with laptops and iPads. The objective of transforming to digital classrooms was futuristic, one that was meant to prepare students for a world heavily dependent on technology.

The experiment turned out to be disappointing. The reading standard of students took a nosedive. From among the best in Europe in 2000, Sweden’s reading literacy scores hit a low point in 2012. The government is now gearing up to spend millions on textbooks. Classrooms are seeing a revival in reading, with teachers reporting that students themselves are eager for more paper-based learning.