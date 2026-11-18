CHENNAI: Gold prices in Chennai have fallen below the Rs 1 lakh mark per sovereign, returning to levels last witnessed in December 2025, after experiencing a dramatic rally and touching record highs earlier this year.
On November 17, 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 12,470 per gram (Rs 99,760 per sovereign) in Chennai. The rate is almost identical to the price recorded on December 20, 2025, when gold was sold at Rs 12,400 per gram (Rs 99,200 per sovereign). Jayanthilal Challani, president of the Madras Jewellers and Diamond Traders' Association (MJDTA), told DT Next that gold prices had been affected by investors shifting their investments from gold to the US dollar, amid the dollar's appreciation against the Indian rupee.
He added that global investors were also anticipating an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, prompting some to sell their gold holdings and move their investments into US government bonds.
However, he expects the current downward trend in gold prices to reverse in December, with prices likely to rebound. He said this could be the right time for people in India to buy and invest in gold while prices remain relatively low.
Gold prices witnessed a roller coaster ride in 2026, its price registering a sharp rally in January and reaching an unprecedented high of Rs 16,800 per gram (Rs 1,34,400 per sovereign). However, prices have since witnessed a significant correction, declining by nearly 26% from their peak.
The latest fall has effectively wiped out much of the gains recorded during the rally, bringing gold prices back to their previous year's levels within 11 months. The decline below the psychological Rs 1 lakh mark per sovereign is expected to offer some relief to jewellery buyers.