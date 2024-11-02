B Tech student kills self college hostel in Vandalur

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the college hostel in Vandalur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohamed Umar of KK Nagar in Tiruchy. He was studying 3rd year B Tech in a private college in Vandalur and was staying in the college hostel. Police said his parents and sister are settled in Dubai.

According to the police, Umar was alone in the hostel on Wednesday as all the hostel students left for Deepavali vacation and he was dejected that he could not spend time with his family during the festival season. On Saturday early morning Umar went to the sixth floor of the hostel and jumped to the floor. Umar was rushed to the nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

The Kilambakkam police sent the body for an autopsy to the Chromepet GH and the police during the investigation found a suicide note in his room in which Umar had mentioned that he had battling loneliness for the past three years and taken this extreme step as death was better than living in this world of loneliness. Police have registered a case.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.