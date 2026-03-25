Chennai: Ayanavaram road turns accident spot, and residents call for swift action

However, the slow pace of re-laying works has affected the lives of residents in and around Venkatapuram Colony, Kuppusamy Nagar, Ayanavaram and other neighbourhoods, who use the Ayanavaram Road to reach New Avadi Road and Konnur High Road. Since Ayanavaram is a densely populated area, even a minor road-block can have a ripple effect.

“In the past week, several accidents have happened. On Wednesday, while turning on the road, I saw a woman skid and fall, and escape with minor injuries,” pointed out A Murugan, a resident of Ayanavaram.