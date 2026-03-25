Chennai: Ayanavaram road turns accident spot, and residents call for swift action

CHENNAI: A crack on Ayanavaram Road has now become a rift, dividing the road into two, posing a safety hazard to motorists and pedestrians, lamented residents, who have witnessed several accidents in the past two weeks.
The construction of the storm water drains (SWDs) and the replacement of old pipelines were completed recently on the road. Also, a few weeks ago, a drinking water pipeline was installed. This is followed by mandatory patchwork and restoration.
However, the slow pace of re-laying works has affected the lives of residents in and around Venkatapuram Colony, Kuppusamy Nagar, Ayanavaram and other neighbourhoods, who use the Ayanavaram Road to reach New Avadi Road and Konnur High Road. Since Ayanavaram is a densely populated area, even a minor road-block can have a ripple effect.
“In the past week, several accidents have happened. On Wednesday, while turning on the road, I saw a woman skid and fall, and escape with minor injuries,” pointed out A Murugan, a resident of Ayanavaram.
Concurring with him was a resident of Venkatapuram extension, who added: “One side of the road is in a poor state, and the rest of the space is eaten up by work. The rift on the road has led to multiple issues like tyres of autos and bikes getting stuck in it.”
A senior GCC official said that after the installation of drinking water pipes, only the restoration works were pending. “A 70-metre stretch before Solaiamman Koil is vulnerable. Restoration works have already begun and are expected to be completed within a week. Also, in the proposed 500-metre road, 275 metres will be completed in the coming days,” he clarified.