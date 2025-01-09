Avoid burning plastic, tyres on Bhogi, TNPCB requests residents

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has requested the people not to burn plastics, tyres, tubes and similar items during the Bhogi festival as burning these can cause pollution.

"Our forefathers celebrated Bhogi the day before Pongal by discarding old and derelict things and concentrating on new things, which indicated change or transformation. Earlier, the Bhogi festival was heralded by bonfires with old materials and goods crafted from natural materials, and those did not pollute the atmosphere or have a negative influence on the environment,” a TNPCB release said.

Pointing out that air pollution is caused by incorrect practices such as burning discarded tyres, plastic goods, tubes, papers with chemical residues, etc., the TNPCB said nowadays, dense black smoke affects flight operations apart from creating air pollution and health hazards to the public.

To monitor the ambient air quantity in Chennai, the TNPCB will conduct an ambient air quality survey in 15 locations throughout the day for 24 hours on the Bhogi festival and the day before and the day after the festival. The ambient air quality data will be published on the website of the TNPCB.