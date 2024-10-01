AVNL aims to integrate advanced tech in defence equipment

CHENNAI: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), a GoI enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, celebrated its foundation day on Monday.

Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD-AVNL, said that the organisation focuses on integrating advanced technology into defence equipment considering the rapidly evolving nature of modern warfare and national security.

“Bringing an upgrade to the battle tanks, AVNL is aiming to utilise AI in their manufacturing, which is being explored via drones to thwart the danger being posed to tanks,” he added. “The indigenisation of the main battle tanks – T 72 and T90 tanks – have been increased to 98%, which will be taken to 100% shortly.”

Talking about the achievements of AVNL in the last one year and the future plans of the organisation, Dwivedi added that the target was $1 billion turnover in the financial year 2025-26. “This year, the target of Rs 5,960 crore worth of manufacturing was set but due to the geopolitical situations like the Ukraine war, the supply chain faced hurdles. However, we’ve overcome many of them, and the management is confident of surpassing at least Rs 5,000 crore worth manufacturing,” he averred.

Dwivedi also pointed out that the small scale industries in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore and other locations in the State along the defence corridor was encouraging for the organisation.