CHENNAI: Residents of Avadi have renewed their demand for stoppages for six express trains at Avadi railway station, citing the area's growing population and the hardship faced by commuters. BJP Tiruvallur district president Rajasimha Mahendra has submitted a formal representation to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to consider the demand.
Avadi, one of the fastest-growing urban areas, has a population of nearly six lakh. It is home to major Central government defence establishments, industries and educational institutions and serves residents of Avadi, Pattabiram, Tirunindravur, Tirumullaivoyal and neighbouring areas.
"Despite the large population in Avadi and its neighbourhoods, several important express trains pass through the station without stopping, causing hardship to lakhs of passengers who are forced to travel to Chennai Central or Arakkonam," the representation said. It urged the Minister to direct the Railway Board and Southern Railway to examine the long-pending public demand.
T Sadagopan, president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre and a Pattabiram resident, said Avadi was a hub for defence personnel and that Tidel Park in Pattabiram was located just a few kilometres from the railway station.
"Commuters coming from Arakkonam have to travel all the way to MGR Chennai Central and return to Avadi by Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains," he said.
The representation seeks stoppages for the following trains: Train nos. 12695/12696 Trivandrum Superfast Express, train nos. 13351/13352 Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express, train nos. 12673/12674 Cheran Express, train nos. 12639/12640 Brindavan Express, train nos. 17651/17652 Kacheguda-Chengalpattu Express and train nos. 17653/17654 Kacheguda-Puducherry Express.
Dilip Josep of Avadi said the railway station generated Rs 10 crore in revenue and had been upgraded from Category B to Category A following Avadi's elevation as a municipal corporation.
"Despite being an A-category station, express trains do not stop here. This is a demand we have been raising for more than 30 years," he said, adding that the locality was home to defence personnel from across the country, railway employees and students of engineering and medical colleges.
He said trial stoppages had been provided for express trains in 2004, 2006 and 2008. However, it was only in 2022 that a two-way stoppage was introduced for the Bengaluru Superfast Express. At present, only two express trains stop at Avadi while travelling towards Chennai Central, with no corresponding stoppages for trains heading towards Arakkonam, he added.
Residents have also sought stoppages for train no. 43806 Arakkonam-Chennai Beach Fast Local, and train no. 6634 Tiruvannamalai-Tambaram Fast.