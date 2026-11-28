Avadi, one of the fastest-growing urban areas, has a population of nearly six lakh. It is home to major Central government defence establishments, industries and educational institutions and serves residents of Avadi, Pattabiram, Tirunindravur, Tirumullaivoyal and neighbouring areas.

"Despite the large population in Avadi and its neighbourhoods, several important express trains pass through the station without stopping, causing hardship to lakhs of passengers who are forced to travel to Chennai Central or Arakkonam," the representation said. It urged the Minister to direct the Railway Board and Southern Railway to examine the long-pending public demand.

T Sadagopan, president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre and a Pattabiram resident, said Avadi was a hub for defence personnel and that Tidel Park in Pattabiram was located just a few kilometres from the railway station.