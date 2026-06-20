Avadi police seize 53 kg of ganja in special narcotics drive

The drive, which ended on July 18, resulted in the seizure of 53 kg of ganja, 83 Tapentadol/Tydol tablets, and many syringes. The police also identified locations where peddlers met their clientele.

During the operation, 27 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, five cases for public nuisance under the influence of intoxicating substances and three cases for possession of suspicious substances and tablets.