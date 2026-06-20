Avadi police seize 53 kg of ganja in special narcotics drive

CHENNAI: In a week-long special drive against narcotics-related activities in the Avadi City Police limits, 30 surveillance teams with 100 personnel each were fielded.
The drive, which ended on July 18, resulted in the seizure of 53 kg of ganja, 83 Tapentadol/Tydol tablets, and many syringes. The police also identified locations where peddlers met their clientele.
During the operation, 27 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, five cases for public nuisance under the influence of intoxicating substances and three cases for possession of suspicious substances and tablets.
Meanwhile, 25 accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police also rounded up about 16 youths, in the age group of 17 to 19 years old, who were caught abusing drugs. They were given counselling and handed over to their family elders.
Since the beginning of this year, the Avadi City Police have seized 1,136 kg of ganja and more than 50 ganja trafficking accused were detained under the Goondas Act, an official statement said. About 474 persons have been arrested this year so far in NDPS Act cases.
The Avadi Police Commissionerate continues its focused surveillance and enforcement measures to prevent narcotic-related offences and curb drug abuse.