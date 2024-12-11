Avadi police return stolen goods worth Rs 1.81 crore to owners

CHENNAI: The Avadi City police on Wednesday handed over recovered properties worth Rs 1.81 crore to complainants in cases registered in their jurisdiction, during an event at the police convention centre in Thirumullaivoyal.

The properties handed over included 162 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 463 grams of silver articles, Rs 42.4 lakh cash, 487 mobile phones, two laptops, one tablet, and one two-wheeler to the public – collectively valued at Rs 1.81 crore.

The police also handed over Rs 1.45 crore to cyber crimes victims who were defrauded this year.

Last month, the police handed over a total of Rs 31.7 lakh to victims of cyber frauds, such as through online share trading apps, part-time job scam, and digital arrests, among others.

Acting on several complaints received at the Avadi Commissionerate, the cyber crime wing of the Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) traced the mule accounts where the victims' money was parked.