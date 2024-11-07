Avadi police return Rs 31.7 lakh cash to cyber fraud victims

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police on Wednesday handed over a total of Rs 31.7 lakh to victims of cyber frauds like online share trading app, part-time job scam, and digital arrest among others.

Acting on several complaints received at the Avadi Commissionerate, the cybercrime wing of the Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) traced the mule accounts where the victims' money was parked.

Several of these accounts were freezed on time before the funds could be transferred, and some suspects were arrested.

After going through the due process, the lost money was handed over to the victims. According to an official statement, one of the victims, V Karthik, received Rs 6 lakh, while another person, Ashok Kumar, received Rs 6.5 lakh.

Yet another victim, Ashwath, received Rs 5.88 lakh. In all, Rs 31.7 lakh was given to the victims who lodged complaints. Avadi Commissioner K Shankar issued the remittance certificates to the public.