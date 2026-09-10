Avadi police book Torrent Gas agent, contractor and driver over power cable damage

CHENNAI: Avadi police have registered a case against a Torrent Gas agent, contractor and driver after a vehicle involved in pipe-laying work damaged an underground 33 KV feeder cable at Paruthipattu on September 6, disrupting power supply to the Paruthipattu substation and its feeders.
The incident occurred around 11.20 pm near Everwin School in Paruthipattu. The Torrent Gas vehicle damaged the underground cable while pipe-laying work was being carried out in the area.
Based on a complaint lodged by Manokaran, Assistant Engineer, CEDC West Chennai, the Avadi police registered Crime No. 361/2026 under Section 289 of the BNS, Section 139 of the Electricity Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.
The complaint was filed following the direction of Energy and Law Minister R. Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday, who had instructed officials to lodge police complaints and initiate appropriate action against contractors responsible for damaging underground power cables while carrying out road excavation and other development works.
At the pre-monsoon prepardness review meeting, Minister expressed concern over frequent power interruptions caused by damage to underground cables.He directed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply.
The Minister reviewed the State's current power position, including power generation, demand and procurement, and assessed the availability of electrical equipment and materials, stock position and the disaster management plan for the monsoon.
He also reviewed the rooftop solar power generation tool, various aspects concerning the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation and the status of orders related to government announcements concerning the Energy Department.
Energy Department Principal Secretary Anil Meshtram, TANGEDCO chairman V. Arun Roy, TANGEDCO managing director M. Govind Rao, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation managing director P.N. Sridhar, joint managing director (Finance) I. Mercy Ramya and senior officials of the related corporations attended the meeting and briefed the Minister on the status of various works.