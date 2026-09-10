Avadi police book Torrent Gas agent, contractor and driver over power cable damage

The incident occurred around 11.20 pm near Everwin School in Paruthipattu. The Torrent Gas vehicle damaged the underground cable while pipe-laying work was being carried out in the area.

Based on a complaint lodged by Manokaran, Assistant Engineer, CEDC West Chennai, the Avadi police registered Crime No. 361/2026 under Section 289 of the BNS, Section 139 of the Electricity Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The complaint was filed following the direction of Energy and Law Minister R. Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday, who had instructed officials to lodge police complaints and initiate appropriate action against contractors responsible for damaging underground power cables while carrying out road excavation and other development works.