Two persons were arrested in February in connection with the case. In the latest instance, the arrested persons were identified as Kandavel (48) of Villupuram, Velavan (37) of Salem and Arumugam (54) of Perambalur.

The victim had received phone calls a month ago from unidentified suspects who introduced themselves as Mumbai police personnel. They told him that his Aadhaar card had been used in criminal activities and that he was under investigation.

The callers threatened to arrest him and instructed him to transfer the money in his bank accounts to accounts provided by them, claiming that the transactions were necessary to verify the legitimacy of his funds.