CHENNAI: The Avadi police arrested three suspects on Saturday in connection with a digital arrest fraud in which a 72-year-old man was cheated of Rs 60.70 lakh by fraudsters posing as Mumbai police officers several months ago.
Two persons were arrested in February in connection with the case. In the latest instance, the arrested persons were identified as Kandavel (48) of Villupuram, Velavan (37) of Salem and Arumugam (54) of Perambalur.
The victim had received phone calls a month ago from unidentified suspects who introduced themselves as Mumbai police personnel. They told him that his Aadhaar card had been used in criminal activities and that he was under investigation.
The callers threatened to arrest him and instructed him to transfer the money in his bank accounts to accounts provided by them, claiming that the transactions were necessary to verify the legitimacy of his funds.
Fearing arrest, the 72-year-old transferred Rs 60.70 lakh to the accounts specified by the callers. The fraudsters did not return the money, following which he lodged a complaint with the Avadi Police Commissionerate.
The Crime Branch registered a case and began investigating the bank transactions and phone calls. During the investigation, police arrested three more suspects and froze Rs 5 lakh linked to the fraud.
Police seized two mobile phones and are continuing efforts to recover the remaining money and identify other people involved in the racket.