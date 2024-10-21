Avadi police arrest man who swindled Rs 98 lakh promising jobs

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man from Salem was arrested by the Avadi City police’s job racket wing for allegedly cheating a human resources agency of close to Rs 1 crore, promising jobs to the aspirants registered with the agency in both government and private sector.

The accused, M Dayanidhi (35) of Jalakandapuram in Salem, got acquainted with the complainant, S Santhi (43) of Mangadu, a few years ago. Santhi ran a human resources agency in Anna Salai for over two decades until 2017.

In 2018, she started to run the agency from her home in Mangadu while her husband, Sevakamoorthy, runs a travel agency.

According to the complainant, two men had cheated her after promising jobs for those registered in her agency, after which the accused, Dayanidhi, got acquainted with her.

To appear convincing, he made the complainant collect original certificates from all job aspirants and issued them a certificate of joining, which turned out to be fake.

Police investigations revealed he collected up to Rs 98 lakh from 18 persons, . Based on Santhi’s complaint, Dayanidhi was arrested by a police team headed by Inspector Albin Brigit Mary. The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.