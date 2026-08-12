Avadi: Husband suspects wife of having affair with Insta friend, slits her throat while she was driving auto

The deceased was identified as Vaidehi (26) of Menambedu, while her husband, Chinna, is an autorickshaw driver. According to the police, Chinna and Vaidehi had been married for several years and have a son and two daughters.

Officials said Vaidehi had been in contact with another man through Instagram, which had led to frequent arguments between the couple. On August 2, following yet another argument, Vaidehi took their children and went to her parents' house in Tirumullaivoyal.

On August 11, Chinna contacted her by phone around 7 pm and asked her to return home.

Later that night, around 9 pm, the couple left in an autorickshaw, with Vaidehi driving and Chinna sitting in the rear. While travelling through Kailasam Street in Ekambaram Nagar, Menambedu, Chinna allegedly asked Vaidehi to end her relationship with the other man. When she refused, he allegedly took out a sickle he had concealed and attacked her, slitting her throat.

Vaidehi stopped the autorickshaw and collapsed on the road, bleeding heavily, while Chinna then fled the scene.

The Pudur police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the woman's body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following orders from Avadi Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar, a special team under the supervision of Red Hills Deputy Commissioner Maheswari began investigating the case.

The police tracked the accused using his mobile phone signal to Kamarajapuram where he was found drinking with friends.

Chinna was immediately arrested and was subsequently produced before the Ambattur court, which remanded him in judicial custody.