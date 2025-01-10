Avadi councillors flag poor waste disposal

CHENNAI: When Avadi city municipal corporation council privatised its waste management operation, it was for better waste handling. However, several months later, poor garbage disposal is troubling residents and councillors in Avadi.

At the monthly meeting of the Avadi corporation on Thursday, DMK and AIADMK councillors said the private contractors appointed for solid waste management have not performed and this has adversely affected their social relationship with residents.

"When the corporation fails to remove garbage from a ward, residents question us. In Tiruvallur Salai, the public have to negotiate their way through garbage," said ward 6 councillor, Bairavi J.

Ward 26 councillor, Mala P, said mostly female workers are on the job and they would find it difficult to pick up heavy items. She requested to designate men too to handle debris.

Ward 8 councillor, Sakthivelan T, said garbage is not collected in his area on a daily basis and most of the time the corporation’s excuse is lack of manpower or vehicles.

Ward 25 councilor, Madurai Arumugam M, pointed out that in his ward, which consists of 83 streets, garbage is taken from one street and dumped on another one.

Meanwhile, representatives of Balaji Global, the private contractor handling solid waste management said steps will be taken to clear accumulated waste and garbage will be collected regularly.

Avadi corporation commissioner S Kandasamy warned the contractor of strict action if complaints persist.