Avadi Corporation's monsoon medical camps benefit over 5,000 people

CHENNAI: As part of the post-monsoon works, Avadi City Municipal Corporation had organised several medical camps for residents and cleanliness workers in which more than 5,000 people attended.

The camps were conducted to identify diseases like fever, diarrhoea, cold, cough, jaundice and other respiratory diseases. Each camp had a doctor, nurse, health inspector and nursing assistant.

“For the first few days after the rains, there were 2 camps per day – one each in the morning and evening in 7 primary health centres of the Corporation. Currently, one camp/day is being held, which will be continued till end of this month,” said a health official of the Corporation.

Residents from areas that were identified as hotspot areas (prone to water stagnation) were given priority. When asked about the suspected water contamination deaths in Pallavaram in Tambaram Corporation and the steps taken by the Avadi civic body to prevent such incidents, the official stated, “We’ve ensured that all drinking water sources like Metro Water and the overhead tanks are chlorinated and safe for drinking.”