Begin typing your search...

    Avadi Corporation purchases 60 solid waste collection vehicles for Rs 7 crore

    “Earlier, the contractors were using the Corporation vehicles by paying rent. Now, they have bought a few vehicles that could save them the rent,” said an official.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Dec 2024 10:19 PM IST
    Avadi Corporation purchases 60 solid waste collection vehicles for Rs 7 crore
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: Balaji Global, the private contractor for Solid Waste Management at Avadi Corporation, purchased 60 vehicles at a cost of Rs 7 crore for garbage collection.

    This includes 20 heavy commercial vehicles and 40 commercial vehicles.

    “Earlier, the contractors were using the Corporation vehicles by paying rent. Now, they have bought a few vehicles that could save them the rent,” said an official.

    This event was inaugurated by the State Minister of Minorities Welfare in the Avadi Corporation office.

    Mayor G Udhayakumar, Deputy Mayor S Suriyakumar and Corporation Commissioner S Kandasamy also participated, along with other Corporation officials.

    Solid waste managementAvadi corporation
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick