Avadi Corporation purchases 60 solid waste collection vehicles for Rs 7 crore

CHENNAI: Balaji Global, the private contractor for Solid Waste Management at Avadi Corporation, purchased 60 vehicles at a cost of Rs 7 crore for garbage collection.

This includes 20 heavy commercial vehicles and 40 commercial vehicles.

“Earlier, the contractors were using the Corporation vehicles by paying rent. Now, they have bought a few vehicles that could save them the rent,” said an official.

This event was inaugurated by the State Minister of Minorities Welfare in the Avadi Corporation office.

Mayor G Udhayakumar, Deputy Mayor S Suriyakumar and Corporation Commissioner S Kandasamy also participated, along with other Corporation officials.