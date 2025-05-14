Avadi cops nab woman for string of job frauds

CHENNAI: A woman who conned multiple people of over Rs 10 lakh by promising employment at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (Omandurar Hospital) was arrested by the Avadi police.

A relative introduced M Sathishkumar (29) of Minjur to S Mathuri alias Jothi. Mathuri told him she was working at the hospital's dean's office and informed him of vacancies for helper, lab technician, nurse, receptionist and other posts. She promised to help his wife and relatives with a job in return for money.

Sathishkumar pooled money from other relatives and sent it to Mathuri in instalments via GPay in 2023. The money tallied to Rs 10.26 lakh.

Realising this could be a con, Sathishkumar filed a complaint with the Avadi commissioner's office. The job racket wing of the Avadi Police began the hunt for Mathuri, based on a case registered on the complaint. After the probe, the Central Crime Branch's job racket wing arrested the woman.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police appealed to the public not to pay money to such agents who promise government jobs.