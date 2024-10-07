Avadi cops arrest man for grabbing NRI-owned land

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Avadi City Police on Saturday for forging documents to usurp NRI-owned properties.

The arrested was identified as D Venkatesan, a resident of Palavakkam.

Police sources said that he joined hands with Sivaprakasam, who was maintaining properties on behalf of the original landowners.

Sensing they were unlikely to return to take possession, he impersonated a family member of the NRI and forged documents to usurp the land. According to police, one of the complainants, Vasuki who works in the USA owns a 6,000 sq ft land in Maxworth Nagar in Kolapakkam.

Another woman, Senthamarai also in the US owns 2,200 sqft of land in the same area. Both had asked Sivaprakasam to look after the properties, but he and Venkatesan created documents stating that the NRIs transferred the lands to their legal heirs.

The value of the land is said to be over Rs 2 crore. Venkatesan had helped in arranging persons to impersonate the legal heirs and forged the documents, police said. Sivaprakasan is yet to be arrested.