Avadi city record dip in incidents of crimes in 2024

CHENNAI: In a positive development, the Avadi Police Commissionerate has recorded a decline in the incidents of crimes reported in the year 2024 compared to the previous year 2023.

According to a press note released by Avadi city police commissioner ADGP K Shankar, the number of murders has come down from 59 in 2023 to 48 in 2024. The number of housebreaking has reduced from 239 to 165 recording a 31 per cent decline.

The incidents of murders have reduced by 19 in the year 2024. Similarly, murder for gain, attempt to murder, rioting, burglary, chain snatching, and mobile snatching have also come down. The fatal accidents also came down from 420 to 415. In addition, the incidents of rape have also reduced.

During the year 2024, field policing was given greater importance in the Avadi Police Commissionerate. The measures like close surveillance and deterrent action on rowdy elements have resulted in a considerable decline in murder cases especially in rowdy-prone areas like Redhills.

In Redhills Range, a total of 18 Murder cases were reported in 2023 while in 2024 only 8 cases were reported. A special cell has been created to gather intelligence inputs on rowdies and anti-social elements. The special cell has provided good inputs resulting in preventive action against them.

Further, the pending cases against rowdy elements are being closed expeditiously to create deterrence in the minds of criminals.

There has also been a reduction in the cases of assaults on weaker sections in the year 2024. With regard to controlling property offences, the use of technology like E-beats has enhanced patrolling in crime-prone areas.

Further, the dip in property offences can be attributed to police officers’ effective methods of investigation and proper follow-up. A total of 232 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act in the year 2024.