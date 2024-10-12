Avadi City Police arrest youth for selling teen girls' porn videos

CHENNAI: Based on an alert by Telangana Police, Avadi City Police arrested a youth for allegedly circulating porn clips of minor girls.

The arrested person was identified as R Prashanth (24), a resident of Chinna Sekkadu near Manali. He has completed a diploma in mechanical engineering.

Police sources said that a special team arrested Prashanth based on a tip-off from Telangana police about the circulation of porn videos of minor girls in social media groups like Telegram.

Based on the directions from the state police headquarters, Avadi Police began investigations and tracked the suspect. Police sources said that Prashanth opened an account on Telegram as 'Mr Invisible' and offered porn clips of minor girls for a price.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.