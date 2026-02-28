Autos with loudspeakers to increase enrolment in Chennai Corporation-run schools

As part of the drive, autos fitted with loudspeakers will travel across neighbourhoods highlighting admissions in corporation schools.

Pamphlets will also be distributed to parents on the facilities available in these institutions. Three publicity autos will be deployed in each of the 15 zones. The campaign will run from February 27 to April 27 and will be conducted daily.

During the event, Mayor Priya also distributed prizes to students from classes 6-12 who won a quiz competition conducted to promote newspaper reading and improve general awareness. The competition was held in multiple stages over 28 weeks at the zonal level, followed by inter-zonal rounds.

In the second stage, 70 students were awarded cash prizes of Rs 300 for first place and Rs 200 for second place at the zonal level. Eighteen students advanced to the final round which was conducted on January 9.

Senior officials of the GCC’s education department were present at the programme.

The GCC currently runs 417 schools, including 35 higher secondary schools, 46 high schools, 130 middle schools and 206 primary schools. These include 336 kindergarten sections. More than 1.13 lakh students are enrolled in these schools in the current academic year.