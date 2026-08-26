Chennai: Auto unions hope for fare hike after 13-year wait

The meeting, scheduled at the transport commissioner’s office on August 27, follows consultations held by the transport department with autorickshaw unions, drivers, consumer organisations and officials. The department had also directed regional transport offices to obtain representations from unions and drivers on the proposed fare revision.

Federation coordinator, S Balasubramanian, said, “All major autorickshaw unions have submitted a common proposal of Rs 60 for the first 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every subsequent kilometre.”

They have also sought a waiting charge of Re 1 per minute and a night-time fare of 1.5 times the normal tariff. “The meter fare has remained unchanged for 13 years despite a substantial increase in fuel, maintenance and other operating costs. All the unions have arrived at the same demand after considering the expenses involved in running an autorickshaw,” he added.