Auto drivers continue to grapple with LPG shortage in Chennai

The situation has forced autorickshaw drivers to endure long queues at the few outlets that continue to supply the fuel.

On Friday, long queues of autorickshaws were seen along CIT Nagar in Saidapet, with drivers waiting for hours amid uncertainty over fuel availability. At one of the fuel stations, an operator said demand had remained consistently high. “We have fuelled at least 100 autos in just 3-4 hours,” he said. “Drivers were arriving from various parts of the city as only a limited number of stations offer comparatively lower-priced LPG.”

Meanwhile, a prominent fuel station in Egmore remained shut owing to lack of supply, further aggravating the crisis.