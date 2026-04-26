Auto drivers continue to grapple with LPG shortage in Chennai

CHENNAI: A prolonged shortage of auto LPG has severely disrupted fuel supply across the city for over 10 days, with several filling stations either running out of stock or operating intermittently.
The situation has forced autorickshaw drivers to endure long queues at the few outlets that continue to supply the fuel.
On Friday, long queues of autorickshaws were seen along CIT Nagar in Saidapet, with drivers waiting for hours amid uncertainty over fuel availability. At one of the fuel stations, an operator said demand had remained consistently high. “We have fuelled at least 100 autos in just 3-4 hours,” he said. “Drivers were arriving from various parts of the city as only a limited number of stations offer comparatively lower-priced LPG.”
Meanwhile, a prominent fuel station in Egmore remained shut owing to lack of supply, further aggravating the crisis.
Auto drivers said that the shortage had significantly affected their working hours and increased financial strain due to rising fuel prices. Ramesh Murugesan, an auto driver, said LPG prices had risen sharply in recent months. “A few months ago, LPG was around Rs 58/kg. Now it ranges between Rs 85 and Rs 100,” he lamented. “But aggregator platforms like Rapido, Ola and Uber have not revised fares in line with rising costs.”
Drivers also pointed to increasing friction with commuters. “Passengers assume we’re overcharging, but prices have gone up everywhere. Tea shops and hotels have increased rates too, but auto drivers alone are questioned,” another driver opined.
Concerns over fuel quality have further compounded the issue. Auto driver Jayakumar said the mileage from LPG had dropped considerably. “We spend Rs 400-500 expecting to cover around 150 km, but the vehicle barely manages half that distance,” he said. “Low pressure or air mixing during refuelling could be affecting efficiency.”
With time lost in queues, inconsistent supply and rising input costs, drivers said their daily earnings had declined sharply. Some have begun skipping work on days when fuel is unavailable. They warned that unless supply stabilises soon, the shortage could lead to fewer autorickshaws on the roads and longer waiting times for commuters.