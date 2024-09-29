Auto driver killed in high-speed collision with city bus in Chennai's Triplicane

CHENNAI: An auto driver was killed in a high-speed collision with a city bus near Kasturba Gandhi Government Hospital in Triplicane, Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, identified as Santosh Kumar (38), a resident of Vasudevan Nagar, Perambur, was carrying three passengers in his auto. The accident occurred when the auto, which was reportedly speeding towards Triplicane, collided with a city bus coming from Anna Square near the hospital.

The bus driver immediately hit the brakes but the impact of the collision caused the frontal portion of the auto to get trapped under the bus.

Bystanders rescued the injured passengers, Prasanna Devi (45), Meenakumari (50), and Naveen Karthik (15), who sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to the Omandurar Government Hospital and discharged later.

The auto driver who was trapped in the vehicle was extricated after a 15-minute struggle. He sustained severe injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

He was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The Anna Square Traffic Police Investigation Division has registered a case and the city bus driver, Logan (42), has been arrested. Police are investigating the incident.