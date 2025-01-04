Auto driver killed in dispute over passenger in Chennai

CHENNAI: A dispute over picking up a passenger turned fatal for an auto driver in Anna Nagar.

The deceased was identified as Muniyappan.

Muniyappan (46) got into an argument with another auto driver, Selvam (50), at an auto stand on 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, over picking up a passenger. The altercation escalated, and Selvam allegedly hit Muniyappan with a stone, causing fatal injuries.

Muniyappan's son rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have arrested Selvam and are investigating the incident.