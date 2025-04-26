Auto driver held for abusing, threatening foreign national in Chennai

CHENNAI: An auto rickshaw driver was arrested by the city police after a student from Bangladesh posted a video (now deleted) on social media, which showed the driver verbally abusing and threatening the student over an argument after he demanded exact fare.

The woman’s post went viral after which police traced the auto driver, Pal Pandi (28) and arrested him. Police said that the incident happened near Tiruvanmiyur beach.

The woman took the auto to the beach on Thursday morning. While the fare for the ride was Rs 163, the woman gave Rs 200 and asked for change, which led to the argument.