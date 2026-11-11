Auto driver hacked to death in Abiramapuram

The deceased has been identified as A Sivakumar, a resident of KVB Garden in Raja Annamalaipuram.

According to police, Sivakumar was sitting in his auto near the ‘U’ turn on Ramakrishna Mutt Road, when four men who arrived on two-wheelers confronted him. The gang allegedly attacked him with a knife and fled from the spot.

Passerby rescued the grievously injured man and admitted him to the Government Royapettah Hospital (GRH). Based on a complaint from his mother, Abiramapuram police registered a case under sections including attempt to murder and traced the accused, Loganathan, Veera, Ajith and Ramu, within a few hours of the incident.