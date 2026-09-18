Auto driver dies after falling into open sewage pit in Chennai

His body was retrieved from the drain on Thursday (September 17) morning. The deceased was identified as P Manimohan of Ayappakkam Housing Board.

Police said Manimohan left home on Wednesday evening after informing his family that he was going to a theatre to watch a movie. He later went to a TASMAC outlet near the Ambattur lake bund and consumed alcohol, police said.

After spending some time there with his friends, Manimohan and the others left the area. While his friends proceeded towards his house, Manimohan was reportedly walking alone along the road near the lake.