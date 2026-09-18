Auto driver dies after falling into open sewage pit in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old auto driver died after allegedly falling into an open sewage drain near the Ambattur lake bund in Ayappakkam on Wednesday (September 16) night.
His body was retrieved from the drain on Thursday (September 17) morning. The deceased was identified as P Manimohan of Ayappakkam Housing Board.
Police said Manimohan left home on Wednesday evening after informing his family that he was going to a theatre to watch a movie. He later went to a TASMAC outlet near the Ambattur lake bund and consumed alcohol, police said.
After spending some time there with his friends, Manimohan and the others left the area. While his friends proceeded towards his house, Manimohan was reportedly walking alone along the road near the lake.
Police suspect that he sat near the edge of an open sewage pit running alongside the road and accidentally fell into the sewage-filled channel after losing his balance.
A passerby noticed Manimohan in the drain on Thursday morning and alerted the police. The 108 ambulance control room was also informed, following which an ambulance team reached the spot.
With the assistance of police and fire personnel, the ambulance crew pulled his body out of the drain and attempted first aid. However, he was already died.
His body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.
Ayappakkam police have registered a case under unnatural death and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.