Auto driver arrested for assaulting traffic cop near Perambur

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly assaulted a traffic policeman after an argument near Perambur on Monday was arrested by the police.

After the speeding auto-rickshaw allegedly hit a two-wheeler on Peravallur High Road and fled without stopping, Mamallan, a special sub-inspector (SSI) attached with Sembium traffic police, chased and intercepted the vehicle.

Officials said investigations revealed that the auto driver, Amarnath of Perambur, was travelling with his mother and daughter and he claimed to have accidentally hit the two-wheeler. When the SSI questioned Mamallan about not stopping the vehicle to check on and assist the riders of the other vehicle, an argument broke out.

A charged-up Amarnath allegedly verbally abused and when the argument escalated, pushed the traffic SSI to the ground. A video clip of the incident was shared widely on social media. Despite pleas from his mother and sister, the auto driver continued to argue with the traffic policeman.

Based on SSI Mamallan's complaint, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested Amarnath, who was sent in judicial remand.