Auto driver, accomplice arrested for robbing college students in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Two persons, including an autorickshaw driver, were arrested for allegedly robbing two college students who travelled in an auto from Madhavaram on October 3.

The arrested persons were identified as R Vignesh (22) and M Ajay (20), an autorickshaw driver, both residents of Vyasarpadi.

The victims, Habib Basha (18) and Kamalakannan (17), were college students and were working part-time.

On October 3, they boarded an autorickshaw from Madhavaram. While moving along the Madhavaram flyover, Ajay stopped the vehicle and along with another passenger in the vehicle, who turned up to be his accomplice, threatened the two college students to part with their valuables. They took the teenagers' mobile phones, abandoned them on the flyover and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint, Madhavaram police arrested the accused and are investigating if they were involved in any similar incident.

Police recovered an autorickshaw, two stolen mobile phones, and a knife from the arrested suspects.